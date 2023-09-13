Australia’s Woodside Energy has kick-started oil production from its Shenzi North project in the deep-water US Gulf of Mexico.

Woodside on Wednesday confirmed the development said the deep-water project “achieved production ahead of targeted first oil in 2024".

The operator in July 20221 took the final investment decision (FID) for Shenzi North, with the development centred on a two-well subsea tie-back to the existing Shenzi infrastructure.

The offshore Shenzi field was discovered in 2002 and achieved production start-up of oil and gas in 2009.

The Shenzi platform has production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day of oil and 50 million cubic feet per day of gas.

Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill noted that first production from Shenzi North showcases that the operator is “leveraging existing infrastructure to increase production and provide attractive returns from the Gulf of Mexico business".

“Taking the project from FID to first oil in 26 months is a great achievement,” she said.

Woodside holds a 72% operated interest in the Shenzi oil and gas field with Spain's Repsol holding the remaining 28% interest.

The deep-water field is located about 195 kilometres off the coast of Louisiana in the Green Canyon area.