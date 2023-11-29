BW Energy is grappling with technical problems at one of its oilfields offshore Gabon linked to underperforming pumps installed in production wells.

The Oslo-listed independent operates the shallow-water Dussafu block where production from the Tortue and Ruche-Hibiscus fields averaged about 23,200 barrels per day in the third quarter.

A floating production, storage and offloading vessel — the BW Adolo — handles oil from subsea wells at Tortue and from a sizeable wellhead platform at Ruche-Hibiscus.