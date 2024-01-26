Technical problems with electrical submersible pumps (ESPs) at BW Energy’s Hibiscus field offshore Gabon continue to confound hardware supplier Baker Hughes and the operator.

ESPs are installed in oil production wells to help boost daily output above that generated via natural reservoir pressure and, because downhole conditions are tough, would have a life expectancy of two to three years.

Since last year, BW has had to grapple with ESPs that have failed to function as expected which means the company is currently producing less oil than originally forecast and has had to defer output.