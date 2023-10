BP has raised the profit targets for its upstream business as it looks the start-up of nine new "high-margin" hydrocarbon projects in the next couple of years.

Interim chief executive Murray Auchincloss told investors this week the projects will boost the UK supermajor's production by 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Despite the flurry of new projects, Auchincloss said BP’s strategy, financial frame, and net zero ambition are unchanged.