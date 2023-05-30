UK supermajor BP is in the midst of a seven-well drilling programme aimed at boosting output at a trio of mature shallow-water fields offshore Trinidad & Tobago.

BP is Trinidad & Tobago’s largest hydrocarbons producer with 16 production platforms on stream that are responsible for more than half of all the natural gas produced in the country.

The company has recently completed the first phase of the so-called “small pools” drilling campaign featuring sidetracks of existing wells and access to new exploration segments that have not produced in the past.