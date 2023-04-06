Brazilian independent Prio has started output from a new well in the Frade deep-water field in the Campos basin at higher-than-expected flow rates, bringing the company’s total oil production closer to the 100,000 barrels per day mark.

Prio's better-than-expected flow rates from the new well come as the company has worked to reinvent itself and move on from the challenges it had faced in the past.

Prio said well N5P2 entered operation this week with a stabilised initial production of 11,000 bpd, taking Frade’s output to 50,000 bpd.