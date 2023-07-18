Brazilian independent Prio has surpassed production of 100,000 barrels per day of oil for the first time, as the company continues to make progress with the revitalisation of a deep-water field considered doomed after an incident more than a decade ago.

Prio, headed by chief executive Roberto Monteiro, started output from a new well — ODP5 — in the Frade field in Brazil’s prolific Campos basin at a stabilised flow rate of approximately 8000 bpd.

The new well is part of a third revitalisation campaign at Frade, a field that for many years was forgotten following an incident back in 2011 when it was operated by US supermajor Chevron.

A powerful kick below the seabed caused crude to seep from several small cracks in the ocean floor, eventually leading to a spill of nearly 3000 barrels of oil from a fractured zone in the reservoir rock.

Output was shut down for months and after it was finally restored, Brazil’s market regulator ANP imposed safety restrictions such as stopping water injection, which prevented the field from reaching its full capacity.

Before the accident, Frade was producing about 80,000 bpd but after output was resumed, Chevron was making minimal investments and production stood at less than 20,000 bpd.

After buying the field from Chevron, Prio has worked patiently to prove Frade is still commercially valuable by improving its efficiency and restoring water injection without further incidents.

The initiative paid off and by placing the new ODP5 well on stream, Prio has raised production from Frade to more than 60,000 bpd.

“During the execution of the original Frade revitalisation campaign, geological information was collected that is serving as a base to enable the realisation of a third phase of the redevelopment campaign, whose next steps are still under analysis,” Prio said in a statement.

“The ODP5 well is the first well in this new phase, almost one year ahead of schedule, with costs in line with previous wells for its construction and subsea connection and is positioned in the same reservoir as the ODP4 well, the first producing well of the campaign.”

Coupled with its other assets in the Campos basin — the Albacora Leste field and the Polvo-Tubarao Martelo shallow-water cluster — the company is now producing more than 100,000 bpd.

Prio is producing in Frade via the Valente floating production, storage and offloading vessel. The floater features a processing capacity of 100,000 bpd and next year can possibly reach plateau.

Prio plans to run a 35-kilometre tie-back linking the nearby Wahoo pre-salt field to Frade and connect four oil production wells and two water injection wells to the Valente FPSO.

The drilling campaign is earmarked to begin in 2024 and each of the four wells in Wahoo is expected to produce at about 10,000 bpd.

Prio is due to use the semi-submersible rig Hunter Queen, formerly known as Capricorn, in the Wahoo drilling programme.

The Brazilian company acquired the rig from Aquadrill Offshore for $40 million and intends to use it not only at Wahoo but in other future developments as well.

Frade may potentially hold even more upside as Prio recently found oil with the Maracana well, which was drilled inside the field’s ring-fence but in a different reservoir zone.