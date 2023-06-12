US operator APA Corporation (formerly Apache) has confirmed to Upstream that it is suspending “all platform drilling” in the UK North Sea and scaling back its workforce in the sector, citing the country’s “burdensome” windfall tax regime.

Apache chief executive John Christmann. Photo: APACHE

Upstream reported in February that the company had decided to withdraw investment from the UK North Sea due to recent tax changes in the UK.

And on Friday it was reported that the company had made dozens of workers redundant after suspending drilling in the North Sea, blaming the UK’s tax regime.

A spokesperson for APA told Upstream on Monday, repeating earlier statements in the publication Energy Voice: “We can confirm the suspension of all platform drilling. We are reassessing our investments, as we consider the challenging UK macro environment with its increasingly costly and burdensome tax and regulatory regime on our industry.

“We had to make the hard decision to reduce staff. These decisions are always difficult, and we will work to support those employees who were affected.”

APA cited the 2022 windfall tax, the Energy Profits Levy, as the reason behind its decision, even as the government was proposing changes to the UK's Energy Security Investment Mechanism that will see the current 75% tax rate reduced if oil and gas prices fall in the future.

The tax rate will revert to 40% if the oil price reaches $71.40 per barrel and the gas price reaches £0.54 per therm for two consecutive quarters.