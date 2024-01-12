Oslo-listed independent BW Energy reported a fall in its oil production offshore Gabon due to continuing issues with electric submersible pumps (ESPs) installed in wells at its Hibiscus field in the Dussafu licence.

Upstream reported in late November that the operator was experiencing ongoing ESP issues at Hibiscus which has been developed via a wellhead platform tied back to the BW Adolo floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which also handles output from subsea wells on the Tortue field.