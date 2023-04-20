London-listed Savannah Energy agreed to sell part if its stake in a company that controls the Cameroonian section of the Chad-Cameroon oil export pipeline.

In a statement issued on the London Stock Exchange this morning, Savannah said it has signed deal to sell a 10% stake Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (Cotco) to SNH, the state oil company of Cameroon, for $44.9 million in cash.

This deal indicates the company’s relationship with the government in Yaounde is far healthier than with the authorities in Chad.