UK company Capricorn Energy has agreed to become a UK oil and gas producer again as part of a revised final settlement of a previous deal in which it divested its two North Sea production assets.

That previous deal — in March 2021 — saw Capricorn’s interests in the Catcher and Kraken fields sold to Waldorf Production.

Both companies said on Tuesday that as part of a full and final settlement of their agreement, Capricorn will now receive payment of $72.5