Cash-strapped Petrofac has secured a major framework agreement with TotalEnergies to provide brownfield development services in the UK North Sea.

This news comes just two days before London-listed Petrofac is set to issue a highly anticipated trading update which is expected to outline progress on the company’s urgent efforts to boost its liquidity.

The three-year deal with the French supermajor covers engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning activities across the client’s UK offshore assets.

TotalEnergies portfolio in this part of the world is centred on the Alwyn-Dunbar area in the Northern North Sea; the Elgin-Franklin and Culzean assets in the Central North Sea and the Laggan-Tormore gas hub in the West of Shetland play.

Commenting on the contract win, Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac’s asset solutions business, said: “In a mature basin like the UKCS — where enhanced recovery, field life extension and decarbonisation are key — this framework recognises our ability to combine our extensive engineering and construction expertise and offshore operations experience to support TotalEnergies.”