Indonesia’s national energy company Pertamina is teaming up with UAE counterpart Mubadala Energy and US supermajor Chevron to explore the geothermal potential in Kotamobagu, North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The trio confirmed they had signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) that aims to utilise the complementary strengths and experiences of the three companies — Pertamina as the largest producer and holder of geothermal capacity in Indonesia, Chevron's extensive capabilities as a multinational energy company committed to providing reliable and environmentally friendly energy, and Mubadala in providing reliable and efficient energy for Indonesia and its commitment to play an active role in the energy transition.

The JSA provides a comprehensive framework for conducting joint studies on the development of the Kotamobagu geothermal working area (WKP). Pertamina said this agreement is in line with the Indonesian government's recently announced target of increasing installed geothermal capacity by 3.3 gigawatts before the end of 2030.

Geothermal electricity produced in Kotamobagu can provide an environmentally friendly energy source to supply the domestic market in Indonesia and has the potential to supply electricity for low-carbon hydrogen or ammonia production, noted the Indonesian national oil company.

Wahyu Budiarto, Chevron’s Indonesia country manager, said: "This is Chevron's fifth collaboration with Pertamina, and we are very enthusiastic about Mubadala Energy joining the Kotamobagu WKP.

"We hope to bring Chevron’s technical expertise and new geothermal technologies to explore renewable energy resources to support Indonesia’s energy transition goals."

WKP Kotamobagu, which covers 18,530 hectares, is an area that has a high enthalpy value with a volcanic hydrothermal system located in North Sulawesi province and was assigned to PGE Kotamobagu, a subsidiary of Pertamina Geothermal Energy, based on a Decree of the Minister of Energy & Mineral Resources.

Describing the excitement of exploring the expansion of geothermal energy, which is an important part of the republic’s green energy growth ambitions, Mubadala chief executive Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed said: “Opportunities for exploring these projects is part of Mubadala's commitment to play an active role in the energy transition as we continue to support Net Zero targets in Indonesia.”