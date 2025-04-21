Chevron begins production at US Gulf subsea tie-back

Production has begun at the Chevron-operated Ballymore subsea tie-back in the US Gulf, the US supermajor said on Monday.

Located in the US Gulf’s Mississippi Canyon area about 160 miles (260 kilometres) southeast of New Orleans, Ballymore is expected to produce up to 75,000 barrels per day of oil gross through three wells tied back three miles to Chevron’s Blind Faith facility. The wells are in a water depth of about 6600 feet (2000 metres).

The estimated potentially recoverable resources at Ballymore are 150 million barrels of oil equivalent, according to Chevron. The project was sanctioned in 2022.

“Ballymore is an example of how we are leveraging technology and driving efficiencies to help produce affordable, reliable energy from the deep-water Gulf of America, one of the lowest carbon intensity oil and gas producing basins in the world,” Chevron vice president, Brent Gros, said in a statement.

“Ballymore, which was completed on time and on budget, brings additional production online without building a new standalone offshore platform. This reduces our development costs and is expected to drive higher returns for shareholders.”

Chevron operates Ballymore with a 60% working interest. French supermajor TotalEnergies holds the remaining 40%.

“The start-up of Ballymore will increase TotalEnergies’ production capacity in US deepwater to more than 75,000 boepd and contribute to the company’s targeted hydrocarbon production growth of over 3% in 2025”, Nicolas Terraz, president of exploration and production for TotalEnergies, said in a statement.

“The United States is a major market for the deployment of our integrated energy model, which combines low breakeven and low emissions oil and gas projects with LNG and integrated power developments.”

In addition, the Shell-operated Whale field development began production in January. Shell holds 60% of the project, while Chevron owns 40%.