US supermajor Chevron expects production in Venezuela to continue to increase this year after Washington temporarily suspended sanctions against the country’s oil sector.

Chevron is currently producing 130,000 barrels per day of oil – more than twice the 60,000-bpd figure from earlier this year – but the numbers will rise further by the end of 2023.

“We can get to 150,000 bpd or so by year-end.