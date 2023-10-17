China’s upstream giant PetroChina has brought on stream the country’s largest onshore gas condensate field, Bozidabei, in northwestern China’s Tarim basin.

The production start-up marks a major milestone in China’s pursuit of energy security.

Covering 13,000 square kilometres in the southern part of Xinjiang, the field includes a gas processing plant, a condensate stabiliser, and an oil and a gas export pipeline with annual throughput capacity of 12 billion cubic metres, PetroChina said.

PetroChina has drilled 15 ultra-deep wells at the field since early this year, bringing the total number of wells to more than 100.

The company expects this year to produce 9 Bcm of gas and 600,000 tonnes of condensate.

Another 18 ultra-deep wells are being drilled. According to the company's plan, by 2025, the field will able to produce 10 Bcm of gas and 1.02 million tonnes of condensate per annum.

Bozidabei is one of 14 gas condensate fields that PetroChina has developed in the Tarim basin, which have a total annual production of 15 Bcm of gas and 1.5 million tonnes of condensate.