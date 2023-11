Hong Kong-listed offshore exploration and production giant CNOOC Limited has brought on stream a major $2.4 billion gas and condensate development in China’s shallow-water Bohai Bay.

The Bozhong 19-6 phase one project was the largest offshore China project in the company’s portfolio this year, designed to produce at a peak of 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The field contains a proved in-place volume of over 200 billion cubic metres of gas and a similar volume of condensate.