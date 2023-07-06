Chinese player Supcon has won multiple automation contracts from Saudi Arabia’s International Maritime Industries (IMI) and state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), as it continues to expand its portfolio in the Gulf region.

The Shanghai-listed player said this week that it has “been awarded the workforce and assets tracking solution project by IMI”, the largest full-service shipyard in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region powered by Saudi Aramco, domestic player Bahri, UK-listed Lamprell, and South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

In addition, the company won an “instrumentation contract from KOC and the Smart Safety & Site Monitoring Solution for the Aramco Academy construction project”, it noted.

“These recent project wins demonstrate Supcon's capability to provide a wide range of solutions from instrumentation, automation & information to top-level management solutions,” it added.

The company has been expanding into the Gulf region, leveraging the strong economic ties between China and Saudi Arabia.

