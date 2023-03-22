Ecuador state-owned oil company Petroecuador has declared force majeure at a trio of onshore fields in the Orellana province in the Amazon region amid conflicts with local communities.

The company, which is also dealing with the aftermath of Saturday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake at its oil and gas operations in the southern part of the country, said it will request the support of the armed forces in order to protect its strategic facilities and safeguard workers.

According to Petroecuador, the decision to implement force majeure at blocks 16-67, 43-ITT and 61 comes after months of conflicts with indigenous communities that are preventing the normal development of hydrocarbons activities and “drastically affecting production.”