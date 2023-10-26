China’s CNOOC Limited has start production at its Enping 18-6 oilfield development offshore China.

CNOOC Limited on Thursday confirmed that Enping 18-6, located in the River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea, has achieved commercial operation. The field, which lies in an average water depth of approximately 99 metres, is being exploited by main facilities including a wellhead platform.

The operator envisages 15 development wells to be brought into production and peak production is expected at some 9300 barrels per day of crude in 2024.

CNOOC Limited operates the Enping 18-6 project with 100% equity.