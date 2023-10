Norway will bring on stream imminently another old discovery, this time in the Ekofisk area with a gas reserve base to underpin a 25-year field life.

Operator ConocoPhillips expects the Nkr13 billion ($1.2 billion) Tommeliten A project to come on stream ahead of schedule this month, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

The operator estimates that around 150 million barrels of oil equivalent can be recovered from Tommeliten A, which holds mostly gas and condensate.