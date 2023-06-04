Bumi Armada has been forced to shut in production from its Armada Kraken floating production, storage and offloading vessel deployed on EnQuest’s Kraken field offshore the UK after the failure of critical equipment.

Bumi Armada confirmed that the recent unplanned shut-in of the Kraken FPSO followed the failure of critical hydraulic submersible pump transformers. The floater is deployed on the Kraken field under a bareboat charter.

The contractor and field operator EnQuest planned and executed a restart of the FPSO, but the attempted remediation programme was unsuccessful and the Kraken FPSO remains shut in.