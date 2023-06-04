Bumi Armada has been forced to shut in production from its Armada Kraken floating production, storage and offloading vessel deployed on EnQuest’s Kraken field offshore the UK after the failure of critical equipment.

Bumi Armada stated that the recent unplanned shut-in of the Kraken FPSO followed the failure of critical hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) transformers. The floater is deployed on the Kraken field under a bareboat charter.

However, a Celeros Flow Technology official told Upstream that the contractor's wording could give the misleading impressing that the HSPs it had supplied to EnQuest for its Kraken subsea oil wells had failed, resulting in loss of a critical service.