Three giants of the oilfield subsea development sector have completed the establishment of a joint venture arrangement to combine their complementary services.

The new business, which will adopt the OneSubsea name, brings together the world-leading skills of SLB (formerly Schlumberger), Aker Solutions and Subsea7. The three parties signed the provisional joint venture agreement last August.

SLB brings to the table its expertise in state-of-the-art subsea production systems, as does Aker Solutions which is also a fabricator, while Subsea7 is the world's leading exponent of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines.

The companies said on Monday that OneSubsea will be headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and in Houston, Texas, with 11,000 people working in all key operating regions around the world.

SLB holds a 70% equity stake in the joint venture with Aker Solutions holding 20% and Subsea7 10%.

The financial terms of the agreement are that Aker Solutions will receive US$700 million for the sale of a 20% ownership in the joint venture, with both SLB and Subsea7 to pay $306.5 million each.

Aker Solutions said it will also receive $87.5 million in proceeds from a vendor note from the joint venture to be paid with interest.

The Norwegian contracting giant - which has a unique position of leadership in the subsea compression sector - said it will recognize an accounting gain of about $1 billion from the transaction in the fourth quarter 2023.

"For Aker Solutions, today also marks a defining moment in our strategy. We have transitioned from having a stand-alone subsea business to becoming a proud co-owner of a world-leading subsea company," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive of Aker Solutions.

Olivier Le Peuch, the chief executive of SLB, said: “The offshore market is demonstrating a sustained resurgence as operators across the world look to accelerate development cycle times and increase the productivity of their offshore assets.

"With its combined technology portfolio that leverages digital innovation, OneSubsea is ideally placed to support customers in their drive to improve asset performance while increasing energy efficiency and reducing CO 2 emissions.”

Kristian Siem (left), chairman of Subsea7, at Pareto Securities Energy conference in Oslo in September 2023 Photo: NTB/SCANPIX

Mads Hjelmeland, chief executive of OneSubsea, said the new venture would address future market trends and needs "at a unique scale".

"In doing so, we aim to fulfil our purpose of expanding the frontiers of subsea to drive a sustainable energy future.”