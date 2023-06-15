The Dutch government has denied media reports it has already made a final decision on the date to close Europe’s largest gas field — Groningen — before parliament debates the issue ahead of its summer recess on 1 July.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy told Upstream on Thursday that the decision “has not been decided yet” and would be made on either 23 June or 30 June.

The government confirmed earlier this year that production from Groningen will end by 1 October 2024 at the latest, but indicated that the shutdown could occur as early as October this year, despite gas grid operator Gasunie’s request to reverse the plans and keep the field as backup for energy security following the crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.