UK producer Capricorn Energy has said its oil and gas production this year is expected to be below forecasts, mostly impacted by project delays and lower contribution from new wells in Egypt, while the company also has sizeable unpaid bills.

In an operational and trading update on Friday, Capricorn said its production across its four main concession areas in the Western Desert in the 2023 financial year is “expected to average 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, below the low end of the original FY23 32-36,000 boepd guidance”.