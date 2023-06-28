Cyprus’ potential as a gas producer and Eni’s exploration plans in the country were in focus during talks between the Italian major’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday.

The high-profile talks were held as the country plans to become a regional gas distributor with a strong focus on Europe’s need to secure gas supplies to replace Russian volumes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine early last year.

Eni has had a presence in Cyprus since 2013, and recently announced plans to sanction a major new offshore project in 2024 and study onshore and offshore liquefied natural gas solutions to help exploit its recent significant gas discoveries in the country.