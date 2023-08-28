Italian upstream giant Eni has started producing oil in the first of three planned phases of the Baleine field offshore Ivory Coast.
The first oil follows the field's discovery in September 2021 and the final investment decision 18 months ago.
First of three planned phases at Baleine field is executed through an upgraded existing FPSO
