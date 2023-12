Equinor and compatriot Okea are at loggerheads in a transaction for a large interest in the Statfjord project after Okea revealed the field has less reserves and higher costs than first thought.

In March, Okea agreed to acquire from Equinor a 28% working interest in Block PL 037 (Statfjord Area) for an initial fixed consideration of US$220 million.

Completion was contemplated on 30 November 2023, but Okea said it has notified Equinor that completion will be postponed.