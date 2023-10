Equinor and its partners started up production on Friday at the Breidablikk oilfield in the Norwegian North Sea, four months ahead of schedule.

The £2 billion project had sparked controversy in Norway, with environmental groups claiming in June that the government’s approval of Breidablikk, along with Aker BP’s Yggdrasil and Tyrving schemes, violated the Norwegian constitution and Norway’s international human rights commitments.