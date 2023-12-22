Norway’s Equinor has sold all of its oil and gas related assets in Azerbaijan to the country’s state-run oil company, Socar.

Equinor’s Azerbijian exit has been anticipated in the Central Asian nation for about a year, with local industry observers pointing to the company’s unwillingness to continue investing in a joint exploration project with Socar.

Equinor announced the sale of its Azeri assets on Friday, though it did not disclose the expected value of the deal.

The Norwegian company’s Azerbaijan asets include a 7.3% stake in the country’s largest oil producing development, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) group of oilfields in the Caspian Sea, and a 50% stake in the Karabagh field, also in the Caspian Sea, where it reported a discovery in 2020.

Socar already holds a 25% stake in ACG and 50% in Karabagh.

The Azeri state player will also receive Equinor’s 8.7% interest in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil export pipeline, which carries Azeri and Kazakh oil via Georgia and Turkey to Europe and elsewhere, and has a capacity of 1.2 million barrels of oil per day.

Article continues below the advert

Socar will now be the largest shareholder in the BTC pipeline, with a 33.7% stake, placing UK supermajor BP in second place with 30.1%.

“Equinor is in the process of re-shaping its international oil and gas business, and the divestments in Azerbaijan are in line with our strategy to focus our international portfolio,” said Equinor’s executive vice president for international exploration and production Philippe Mathieu.

“Socar is well positioned to create further value from the assets for the longer-term and we have appreciated the close collaboration over the years”, he added.

The closing of the transactions are subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including all regulatory and contractual approvals, Equinor said.

A spokesman for the Norwegian company said Equinor and Socar “have agreed to not disclose the price”, and added: “But we are satisfied with the price, and think it represents a fair value".

“Azerbaijan has been a highly profitable venture for us, with around $8 billion in earnings since 2010. However, the book value [of assets sold] exceeds their sales price, so in the fourth quarter, Equinor will reflect a loss from the transaction in the range of between $300 million and $400 million.”

Equinor added that it will remain in touch with Azerbaijan as it has a memorandum of understanding with Socar to share the Norwegian player’s experience and best practice on low carbon solutions, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon management.

Baku-based industry investor and analyst Khalil Khuseynov said: “The reduction in the number of international stakeholders in AGC raises concerns about investor trust, not only in the oil and gas sector but across various industries.

“Investors, irrespective of their industry, often scrutinize the overall investment climate, and the departure of a major player might raise questions.

“Yet, amidst these challenges lies an opportunity for Azerbaijan to diversify the investor pool. Attracting new players from Asia, the Middle East, and especially the Caspian region can be instrumental. Diversification acts as a countermeasure to highly concentrated investors from one part of the world who may wield political leverage and push specific agendas.”