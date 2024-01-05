Italian engineering and construction giant Saipem has completed work on Saudi Aramco’s strategic South Gas Compression Plant pipeline project.

Saipem confirmed the development in a social media post and noted that the onshore project aims “to increase the life of a substantial number of gas wells in the Haradh and Hawiyah fields in Saudi Arabia”.

“Throughout this project, we have supported Aramco with reducing the use of oil and increasing the use of natural gas as the primary fuel for several local industries,” the company noted.