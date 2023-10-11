An explosion unrelated to normal operations is to blame for a leak at a key gas pipeline in the Baltics, politicians and experts say.

On Sunday a blast hit the Balticconnector subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, forcing a halt to operations.

Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the source of the leak had been found and was being investigated by both countries, but added that its cause was not yet clear, BBC reported.

Finnish authorities said a communications cable running alongside the subsea pipeline was also damaged.

"The discovered damage could not have been caused by normal use of the pipeline or pressure fluctuations," Orpo said.

Other possible causes such as seismic activity have been ruled out.

Norway’s seismological institute Norsar has confirmed what appears to have been an explosion at the subsea Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia.

Norsar said that the probable explosion was detected by listening stations in Finland in the early hours of 8 October 2023, leading to a gas leak that shut down pipeline operations on Sunday morning.

The institute placed the explosion about 40 kilometres north of Paldiski, Estonia.

The 77-kilometre offshore segment of Balticconnector runs from Paldiski to Inga, Finland, via the shallow waters of the Gulf of Finland.

The Balticconnector is relatively close to Russian ports on the Baltic Sea and is located about 200 kilometres by sea from Russia's chief military naval base in Kronstadt.

On Sunday, Finnish gas transmission operator Gasgrid Finland and the Estonian transmission system operator Elering noticed an unusual drop in pressure in Balticconnector, placing a market notice of its suspension at 4am on 8 October.

The pipeline was isolated shortly after the discovery by closing its valves.

On Tuesday, Gasgrid said that it verified the damage to the pipeline without providing any details or its location, and said it will continue to inspect the rest of the pipeline.

The goal of the inspection operation is to get an accurate understanding of the condition of the entire offshore pipeline, after which it is possible to start planning and scheduling, it added.

The inspection operation will be carried out in stages and is expected to be completed this week, Gasgrid said.

Commissioned in 2019, the bidirectional Balticconnector has nameplate capacity of about 7.2 million cubic metres per day of gas, or just above 2.6 billion cubic metres per annum.

It is the only pipeline that links Finland with the gas grid on the European continent. Another gas pipeline from Russia to Finland ceased operations in the summer of 2022.

Gasgrid said Finland's gas supply is not in danger as the country is capable of importing LNG cargoes for domestic consumption.