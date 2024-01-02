US oil giant ExxonMobil has reportedly formally exited the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq and handed over operations to PetroChina as lead contractor.

Under a revamped ownership structure, Baghdad and Beijing plan to boost production to 600,000 barrels per day of oil at the end of 2024.

Reuters reported that, on 1 January, senior Iraqi oil officials met with executives from ExxonMobil, PetroChina and Iraqi state company Basra Oil to complete ExxonMobil’s handover to PetroChina.

“We are meeting today to bid farewell to ExxonMobil, and at the same time we congratulate PetroChina for becoming the lead contractor,” Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Basim Mohammed told Reuters in an interview at the handover.

With the departure of ExxonMobil, the Chinese energy major is the largest stakeholder in the southern Iraqi oil development.

PetroChina — a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation — already holds an almost 33% stake in West Qurna 1, which currently produces around 550,000 bpd, added the deputy oil minister. It is one of the world’s largest oilfields with recoverable reserves estimated at more than 20 billion barrels.

Article continues below the advert

Head of Basra Oil, Bassem Abdul Karim, said Iraq and PetroChina plan to boost production to 600,000 bpd at the end of 2024.

Last year, Baghdad signed a sales agreement to acquire 22.7% of ExxonMobil's interest in West Qurna 1, while Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina bought the remaining 10% of the US supermajors’ stake, increasing its share to 20%.

In 2021, ExxonMobil submitted a notice to Iraqi authorities to exit the technical service contract for West Qurna 1 and sell its shareholding back to Iraq or a state-appointed company.

Following the notice, Mohammed said that authorities believe “it is the best option for PetroChina to become the lead contractor for West Qurna 1”.