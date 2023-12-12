Canadian independent CGX Energy is hopeful it can make a final investment decision in 2026 regarding the development of a pair of promising discoveries in the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, with production tentatively earmarked to begin in 2030.

In a virtual presentation to investors to update the status of its operations in Guyana, CGX and project partner Frontera Energy estimate the Kawa-1 and Wei-1 finds combined hold between 514 million and 628 million barrels of oil equivalent in unrisked gross prospective resources.