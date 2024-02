Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd has brought on stream China’s largest secondary offshore redevelopment project, the Suizhong 36-1/Luda 5-2 Oilfield Secondary Adjustment & Development Project in the Bohai Sea, offshore northern China.

Located in Liaodong Bay in the Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of 30 metres, the asset is being exploited by two new central processing platforms and two wellhead platforms.