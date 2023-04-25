Equinor has completed a complex multi-year programme of continuous oil drilling on the massive Troll field offshore Norway while continuing to explore for, produce and develop the field’s huge gas resources.

The company told Upstream that work on what is currently the last oil well on Troll was completed on 17 April, and the drilling rig Transocean Endurance is preparing to leave the field after being located at Troll for several years.

The Endurance was one of four drilling rigs Equinor had deployed at Troll for up to eight years during which time many dozens of oil wells were drilled.