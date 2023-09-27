Russian gas giant Gazprom has revealed the first steps to avoid a potential failure to meet a 30-year supply contract with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), with plans to build a connector pipeline to carry volumes from Russia’s far east.

Gazprom had agreed to supply Chinese state company CNPC with 38 billion cubic metres per annum of gas for 30 years, with the Russian company originally planning to send volumes from the Kovykta gas field in East Siberia via the Sila Sibiri 1 pipeline.

However, according to a partner in Moscow-based energy consultancy RusEnergy, Mikhail Krutikhin, reserves downgrades at Kovykta following the start-up of commercial production have led Gazprom executives to conclude that it not be able to maintain the contracted volumes.

Russian state news agency Tass this week quoted Gazprom’s projects and investment director Andrey Chekansky as saying that the company has started engineering research work to gauge options for building connector between Sila Sibiri 1 and the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline.

However, one major hurdle in construction of the connector is the difficlut terrain and almost total lack of infrastructure along the entire 600-kilometre route.

Sila Sibiri 1 started operations in 2019 and carried untreated gas output from the Chayanda and Kovykta fields towards the Russia’s border with China in the Amur region.

Gazprom is still building a major gas treatment facility at Amur to remove off-spec contents from the gas stream before it is sent across the border to China, with construction of the facility 89% complete in July.

The Amur facility has to be in operation before Gazprom can increase gas exports via Sila Sibiri 1 to the annual contracted volume of 38 Bcm due in 2025.

Meanwhile, the connector between Sila Sibiri 1 and the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline may enable Gazprom to divert some gas flows from Sakhalin Island via Sila Sibiri 1 and onwards to China to compensate for possible shortfall from Kovykta, Krutikhin suggested.

A key supplier to the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline is the offshore South Kirinskoye gas field, which holds reserves of over 800 Bcm of gas.

However, development of South Kirinskoye has been on hold because of slack domestic gas demand in Russia’s far east, and because of international sanctions prohibiting the supply of Western-manufactured subsea production templates for the project that Gazprom hoped to order from the US.

Gazprom is working to extend the Sakhalin-Khabarovsk-Vladivostok pipeline to export gas to eastern China after agreeing in February 2022 to supply another 10 Bcm per annum of gas.

It is also possible that the proposed connector could operate in the reverse direction, taking treated gas from Amur to Russia’s far east, from where it can be sent to China if South Kirinskoye’s output does not increase as expected, Krutikhin suggested.

Gazprom had not responded to Upstream’s request for comment by the time of publishing.