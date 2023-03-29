Russian gas giant Gazprom has halted natural gas supplies to China via the Sila Sibiri pipeline in the first of two maintenance operations planned for this year.

Flows through the pipleline have been halted for one week and are due to resume on 4 April, Gazprom stated, without specifying the volume of gas that will be on hold for this period.

However, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Gazprom aims to deliver a total of 23 billion cubic metres of gas via Sila Sibiri to China this year — and taking into account the two planned maintanece operations, this translates to an average shipment of about 65.5 million cubic metres per day.

A further increase to an annual contracted volume of 38 Bcm of gas in 2025 depends upon completing the construction and commissioning of six processing trains at the Amur facility close to the Russia-China border.

Russian contractor Nipigaz, which is overseeing the construction of the facility, said the project was about 88.4% complete at the beginning of March, against 83.8% a year earlier.

Once fully commissioned, the plant will handle all incoming gas flow from the Chayanda and Kovykta fields in East Siberia that feed the Sila Sibiri pipeline, removing helium, secondary heavier hydrocarbons and nitrogen before sending the purified volumes onwards to China.

Untreated mixture

Gazprom currently delivers a mixture of gases from the Chayanda and Kovykta fields to China as on-site facilities only remove water and some gas condensate from the flow.

However, following the start-up of Kovykta at the end of the last year, the quality of the mixture supplied to China is expcted to improve, as methane content in the field’s raw output is higher.

According to previous academic filings by Russia-based researchers, Chayanda gas contains between 82% and 86% methane, while the methane content at Kovykta exceeds 92%.

Nipigaz said in its social network channel that commissioning works on the first and second trains of the plant are ongoing, while pre-commissioning, clean-up, pressure testing and assembly works are in progress at the third, fourth and fifth trains.

Work on the sixth train is lagging behind, with contractors being engaged in the installation of the main metal structures, according to Nipigaz.

The project had been heavily based on technology and solutions provided by Germany’s Linde before it exited Russia last year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an industry forum on Sakhalin Island last September, Gazprom deputy executive chairman Vitaly Markelov said that there are “possibilities of completing construction of the [Amur] plant and starting its facilities without [Linde’s] involvement”.