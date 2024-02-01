Russia’s Gazprom looks set to reduce its capital spending programme for next year after its directors meet to pore over its business forecasts for 2025 and 2026.

The state-controlled gas giant said it is planning to invest about 1.57 trillion roubles ($17.5 billion) next year, after earmarking almost 2 trillion roubles for capital spending this year.

Gazprom’s board, led by executive chairman Alexei Miller, had approved spending of 2.3 trillion roubles this year, but this was lowered as the company continued to post losses in its bottom line.

Core investment targets are the development of natural gas fields on the Yamal Peninsula in West Siberia and Russia’s far east where it operates the Sakhalin 3 block, and upgrades to the Sila Sibiri 1 gas export pipeline to China as Gazprom strives to reach its delivery commitments.

Additionally, investments will flow into gas processing plants operated by the company, and the construction of gas distribution networks in Russian regions and projects to increase underground storage to help meet consumption peaks.

Gazprom said the proposed investment programme will not create financial strain and it will decide on raising necessary financing “based on the market terms, liquidity considerations and actual needs” of the company in additional loans.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Gazprom would deliver about 22 billion cubic metres of gas to China this year, the volume almost unchanged from forecasts that came out in January.

However, Gazprom has much work to do to achieve its contractual requirement to deliver 38 billion cubic metres per annum in 2025.

Besides the need to bring online additional gas producing wells at the Kovykta and Chayanda fields in East Siberia that feed gas into Sila Sibiri, Gazprom needs to fast-track a major gas refinement facility close to the Russian border with China.

Earlier this month, Gazprom regional subsidiary Gazprompererabotka Blagoveschensk said the refinery — known as the Amur plant — is more the 90.5% complete, with the first of it six already operating.

The plant is designed to process 42 Bcm of raw gas per annum to enable Gazprom to meet its 38 Bcm of gas per annum contractual obligation with China National Petroleum Corporation.

Dmitry Kasatkin, a partner in Moscow-based Kasatkin Consultancy, said that Gazprom’s management works out the capital spending programme based on its forecast of the gas market and prices in 2024.

Kasatkin expects Gazprom may post just slightly higher revenues next year against 2023 on marginally better gas production and sales, however, the profitability of its business may remain the same or even decline in 2024 against this year.

If Gazprom did decide to increase its capital investments next year, it would still not be able to generate the level of revenues recorded in 2022 when it still supplied gas to Europe, according to Kasatkin.

However, the company’s management has the option to delay the implementation of projects still in the early phase, to prioritise those developments that may require higher investment in 2024.

With expected cost optimisations to unfold across the group, Kasatkin remains optimistic Gazprom will remain capable of bankrolling its major gas developments and pipeline projects next year.

If not, Gazprom could opt to raise additional financing from domestic investors and Russian state-controlled banks, Kasatkin said.