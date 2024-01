Golar LNG’s giant floating liquefied natural gas vessel Gimi has arrived on location at UK supermajor BP’s keenly watched Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal where it will exploit the gas field’s first development phase.

NASDAQ-listed Golar LNG on Wednesday confirmed Gimi's arrival at GTA, adding it had notified operator BP of the facility's arrival.