The International Energy Agency (IEA) has trimmed the projected growth estimate for global oil demand in 2024 on the heels of hitting a record high in July.

The IEA now predicts global demand will rise by 1 million barrels per day of oil next year to 103.2 million bpd, down from a previous 1.1 million bpd estimate.

For 2023, the IEA has kept its global oil demand forecast unchanged at a growth of 2.2 million bpd to a record level of 102.2 million bpd.

“World oil demand is scaling record highs, boosted by strong summer air travel, increased oil use in power generation and surging Chinese petrochemical activity,” the agency said in its August oil market report.

“With the post-pandemic recovery having largely run its course and as the energy transition gathers pace, growth will slow to 1 million bpd in 2024.”

World oil demand hit a record of 103 million bpd in July and the IEA estimates August could see yet another peak.

Article continues below the advert

“Chinese demand was also stronger than expected, reaching fresh highs despite persistent concerns over the health of the economy,” the IEA added.

World oil supply plunged by 910,000 bpd to 100.9 million bpd in July due to a sharp reduction in Saudi Arabia production.

Nevertheless, global oil output is projected to expand by 1.5 million bpd to a record 101.5 million bpd this year, according to the IEA.

Russian oil exports held steady at 7.3 million bpd in July, their lowest level since March 2021, as a 200,000 bpd decline in crude oil loadings was offset by higher product flows.