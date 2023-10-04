Rub al Khali, a promising and rather unexplored basin in the Middle East could potentially hold the key to up to 20 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas supplies by 2040, according to consultant Rystad Energy.

Dubbed the Empty Quarter, the basin is believed to be one of the world’s most prolific for hydrocarbons.

“Gas-rich geographies such as the Middle East, with basins such as Rub al Khali, will play an essential role in bridging that gap, providing an estimated 20 million tpa of LNG by 2040,” Rystad said.