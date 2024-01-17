Guyana’s ambitious government is on the hunt for a project development company to design, finance, construct and operate an offshore gas gathering system that will be vital to monetising the nation’s 17 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas reserves.

While the recent focus for Georgetown and ExxonMobil has been to exploit the vast oil resources — some 11 billion barrels — found in the supermajor’s prolific Stabroek block, the authorities are keen to rapidly commercialise the huge volumes of gas also found.