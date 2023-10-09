Crude oil and natural gas prices increased on Monday on concerns that a sudden military escalation in Israel and the shutdown of a regional gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia will translate into political instability and energy supply shortages just ahead of winter.

Front month futures for benchmark Brent crude increased by almost 4% on the ICE commodity exchange in London, with the December contract trading close to $88 per barrel by the midday on Monday.

Meanwhile, December spot gas contracts at the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands jumped by almost 8% to over €46 ($48.30) per megawatt hour, or about $507 per thousand cubic metres of gas.

Oil traders have become immediately concerned over attacks by Hamas militants against towns and cities in Israel this past weekend, and Israel’s forceful retaliation in Gaza.

Israel also suspended production at the Chevron-operated offshore Tamar gas field on Monday and will seek alternative fuel sources to meet its needs, Reuters reported the Israeli Energy Ministry as saying.

UK-based brokerage Redburn said in a daily research note that with fierce fighting ongoing and the prospect that hostilities may spread elsewhere in the Middle East, there could yet be upwards pressure on the forward curve of crude oil.

Article continues below the advert

Redburn expects a global market supply deficit of 1.8 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter as winter demand picks up, while Opec+ countries continue to limit their production and exports.

“While there is no current threat to oil supply because there is no oil production in Israel, crude strength reflects this heightened global geopolitical risk,” the brokerage said.

The assault in Israel may increase tensions between the West and Iran, which has supported Hamas, Redburn said.

It has been reported that senior Iranian officials helped Hamas devise its assault on Israel and sanctioned it at a meeting in Beirut the previous Monday.

It may also lessen the likelihood of an Israel-Saudi rapprochement. The US had been in the process of negotiating an agreement in which Saudi Arabia would normalise relations with Israel in return for a defence pact.

To sweeten the deal for the US, as recently as last Friday, Saudi officials reportedly offered to raise their oil output in 2024.

However, widespread instability in the Middle East is likely to temper US willingness to offer defence guarantees, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, concerns about the security of subsea pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which is freely accessed by the Russian military, are understood to have driven up the price of natural gas in Europe on Monday.

Finland’s gas transmission operator Gasgrid said that it had to shut in the Balticconnector subsea gas pipeline following a drop in pressure in the pipeline in the early hours of Sunday, with a leak somewhere along the 77-kilometre subsea route suggested.

The operator did not specify the rate at which the pressure was dropping, or whether the possible leak was a result of external interference or a missed fault in the pipeline integrity.

In September last year, explosions rocked Russian export subsea gas pipelines near Denmark and Sweden, rupturing three out of four lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2.

Additionally, Israel has suspended production at the Tamar offshore natural gas field in the country’s southern coast and will seek alternative fuel sources to meet its needs, according to a Reuters report.