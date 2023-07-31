Hundreds of new oil and gas licences will be granted in the UK as the government backs the North Sea industry in a drive to make the nation more energy independent, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.
‘Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses,’ said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
