The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised down for the first time this year the projected growth estimate for global oil demand in 2023.

The IEA now predicts global demand will rise by 2.2 million barrels per day of oil to reach a new record of 102.1 million bpd, down 220,000 bpd from a previous 2.4 million bpd estimate.

“World oil demand is coming under pressure from the challenging economic environment, not least because of the dramatic tightening of monetary policy in many advanced and developing countries over the past 12 months,” the agency said in its July oil market report.

China is due to account for 70% of global gains this year, buoyed by surging petrochemical use, before oil demand slows down to a projected growth of 1.1 million bpd in 2024 as the recovery loses momentum.

World oil supply rose by 480,000 bpd to 101.8 million bpd in June, the IEA report said.

However, a sharp drop is expected this month as Saudi Arabia makes a voluntary 1 million bpd output cut in an attempt to push for higher Brent crude prices in the market.

According to the IEA, global oil production is forecast to increase by 1.6 million bpd to 101.5 million bpd in 2023, mainly due to higher output levels from non-Opec+ producers.

Non-Opec+ nations are also expected to drive production growth in 2024, as the IEA estimates global oil supply to rise by 1.2 million bpd to 102.8 million bpd.

Russian oil exports fell 600,000 bpd to 7.3 million bpd in June, their lowest level since March 2021, prompting export revenues to decline by $1.5 billion to $11.8 billion, nearly half the levels seen a year ago.

“Moscow has promised a further 500,000 bpd cut to exports from August to stem declining prices and revenues, but may hold production steady as domestic oil demand rises seasonally,” the IEA said.