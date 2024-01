India has nearly doubled the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production to 2300 Indian rupees ($27.6) per tonne, as the government moves to curb the country’s widening supply-demand deficit amid high oil prices.

The Indian government in a 1 January notification said it has increased the windfall tax, dubbed the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude oil production from 1300 Indian rupees per tonne to 2300 rupees per tonne.