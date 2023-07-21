Indian conglomerate Essar is tying up with Australia’s Galilee Energy to evaluate potential collaboration on coal seam gas (CSG) — coalbed methane — projects in both countries.

The companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for potential collaboration at Essar Exploration & Production’s (EEPL) Raniganj CSG project in India and Galilee’s Glenaras gas project in Queensland, Australia.

The opportunities include considering mutual commercial agreements such as farming in and/or investment in the two projects and leveraging Galilee’s experience in providing technical and engineering assistance to support EEPL in optimising its planned Raniganj CSG field expansion.

The Glenaras gas project in Queensland’s Galilee Basin is on the cusp of commercialisation. The Australian operator said that the location and environmental credentials of the project, including low-carbon dioxide natural gas and freshwater production to facilitate agricultural activities for CO 2 sequestration, “uniquely positions the company as a future material supplier of sustainable energy”.

Galilee has already spent more than A$150 million (US$102 million) on extensive exploration and appraisal activity, comprising more than 20 exploration wells and core holes, over 700 line kilometres of fully reprocessed 2D seismic and three multi-well production pilots.

Independent estimated and certified 3C contingent resources at Glenaras are 5314 petajoules of recoverable gas that could be used for the domestic market or as feedstock for liquefied natural gas to be exported.

“Essar’s interest in Galilee’s Glenaras gas project may provide the final solution to transitioning the asset’s considerable contingent resources into production and the tightening Australian east coast gas market,” Galilee chief executive David Casey said.

EEPL’s 100% subsidiary Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) has a combined CSG and shale gas resource base of 12 trillion cubic feet of gas and has already invested more than A$1 billion into its flagship Raniganj CSG block, establishing the asset as India’s highest CSG producer to date.

The Raniganj block currently has some 350 wells with contemporary development facilities, all indigenously designed and built.

“I am also confident that Galilee’s highly experienced staff can provide Essar with the technical skills and knowledge required to add value in the planned expansion of their Raniganj field, one of India’s major CSG developments and further establish Essar as a leading explorer and producer of CSG in India,” Casey added.

Raniganj’s existing gas facility is capable of handling more than 2 million cubic metres per day, which will be progressively increased to 3 MMcmd to cater to the projected future production from the block. An additional 200 wells are expected to be drilled as part of the planned expansion, according to Essar’s website.