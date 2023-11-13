ExxonMobil is a step closer to rescinding its role as lead contractor in Iraq’s West Qurna 1 oil development, with the project’s largest shareholder, Petrochina, viewed by authorities as its replacement.

Basra Oil Company has signed a “sale agreement” with the US supermajor for its almost 23% stake in the project, the Iraqi outfit’s deputy manager in charge of oilfields and licensing rounds Hassan Mohammed said, according to Reuters.

The exit will become effective after talks to reach a consensus on the amount of tax Baghdad will expect from ExxonMobil on the sale proceeds, he said.

“The tax issue is not resolved yet and according to the sale agreement we have two options, either to reach a tax settlement or resort to arbitration,” Mohammed said.

ExxonMobil said in a statement that "ExxonMobil Iraq as signed certain agreements with Basra Oil Company allowing for the transfer of its 22.7% interest in West Qurna 1 to Basra Oil Company which is expected to occur by end of year".

"We are working with our co-venturers and contractors to ensure an orderly and safe transition to Petrochina which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024", it continued.

"As part of the settlement agreement, ExxonMobil Iraq and the Government of Iraq agreed to refer a matter regarding US expatriate benefits to arbitration for final resolution", the statement said.

Last year, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas firm, Pertamina, bought a 10% stake in West Qurna 1 from ExxonMobil, doubling its shareholding in what is said to be one of the world’s largest oil developments.

The deal partially resolved the standoff where the Iraqi Oil Ministry reportedly offered to compensate ExxonMobil in oil supplies, rather than in cash, which the US supermajor rejected.

Before this, in 2021, ExxonMobil had submitted a notice to authorities to exit the technical service contract for West Qurna 1 and sell its shareholding back to Iraq or a state-appointed company.

Mohammed also said that authorities believe “it is the best option for Petrochina to became the lead contractor for West Qurna 1”.

Petrochina is a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation and already holds an almost 33% stake in West Qurna 1.

The technical service contract says West Qurna 1’s production capacity was established at about 2.3 million barrels of oil per day but later reduced to 1.6 million bpd.

Japan’s Itochu has an almost 20% interest in the project, with the remaining stake in hands of the Iraqi government via an appointed state-run company.

* The story has been updated with the ExxonMobil's statement.